Mangaluru Woman Duped Of ₹3.16 Crore In Elaborate ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

Mangaluru: A woman from Mangaluru has been duped of over ₹3.15 crore by fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials in a scam known as ‘digital arrest’.

The fraud began on June 6 around 10:25 am, when the woman received a phone call from a man claiming to be Inspector Anu Sharma from the National Crime Reporting Portal. He told her that a SIM card had been purchased in her husband’s name and was being used to send fraudulent messages.

The caller said the case was serious and transferred the call to someone who introduced himself as Sub-Inspector Mohan Kumar from Sahar Police Station. He collected the woman’s personal details and then transferred the call again to a person claiming to be public prosecutor Deepak Venkataraman.

This third caller convinced the woman to share her and her husband’s bank account details, claiming the accounts needed to be “verified” and that any money paid would be refunded. The woman was also told not to speak about this to anyone, as it was a sensitive investigation.

Believing the callers were genuine, the woman followed their instructions. Between June 10 and June 27, a total of ₹3,16,52,142 was transferred from the couple’s accounts via RTGS to various accounts provided by the fraudsters.