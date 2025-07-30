Mangaluru Girl Sets Golden Book of World Records By Performing Bharatanatyam For 170 Hours

Mangaluru: Remona Evette Pereira, a final-year BA student of St. Aloysius University, Mangaluru, has entered the Golden Book of World Records by performing Bharatanatyam continuously for 170 hours.

The performance began on July 21, 2025, at 10:30 am with the hymn of Shri Ganesha at the Robert Sequeira Auditorium of St. Aloysius College and concluded on July 28, 2025, at 12 noon with the hymn of Devi Durga.

During these seven days, Remona performed Bharatanatyam continuously with a 15-minute break every three hours. During this period, she ate a minimum amount of food. Dr Manish Vishnoi, Asia Head of Golden Book of World Records, witnessed Remona's feat.

Dr. Manish Vishnoi presented the Golden Book of World Records certificate to Remona at a ceremony held at St. Aloysius University on July 28, 2025.

Earlier, a 16-year-old girl from Maharashtra named Shrishti Sudhir Jagtap had set a Guinness World Record by performing Kathak dance continuously for 127 hours. Remona had been preparing for the last two years to break this record.

The guidance of her guru, Srividya Muralidhar, played a major role in this feat. Srividya had prepared a special three-hour audio set of Bharatanatyam compositions for Remona. This included compositions in various Dravidian languages and some repeated ragas.

Speaking about this, Remona Evette Pereira said, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this achievement. Remona's Mother, Gladys Selin, said, "My daughter had a dream of achieving this. She was able to achieve this through St. Aloysius College. Thank you to them."

Expressing happiness over the student's achievement, Fr. Melvin Pinto, Rector of St. Aloysius University, said, "This is a special day in the history of St. Aloysius. All this was possible because of Remona. This was her dream. We were all able to fulfill it. She performed Bharatanatyam according to the Indian tradition for 170 hours and achieved it."

Remona's dance guru Srividya Muralidhar said, "The whole world is watching Remona. In the last one week, she has achieved a great achievement in Bharatanatyam. This record-breaking program began on the 21st, and this record was set on Monday afternoon. There was a 15-minute break every three hours. She only had time to sleep for one hour at night, and she achieved this feat without sleep," he said.

