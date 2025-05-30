ETV Bharat / state

Mangaluru Clash: No Favourites, No Compromise On Law And Order, Says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: In response to a recent spate of communal tensions and targeted killings in Dakshina Kannada, the Karnataka government has announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to prevent further unrest and restore peace in the region.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a high-level meeting at his official residence, 'Kaveri', with home minister G Parameshwara, district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, the Director General of Police (DGP), and other senior police officials. The meeting focused on strengthening law enforcement measures and outlined the responsibilities of the newly constituted STF.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasised the government's firm stance against those inciting communal hatred. “Whoever spreads hate will face action. We have taken the situation in Dakshina Kannada seriously. The government will act, and a special force is being deployed. You will see what decisions are taken in the coming days,” he said.

He added, “Inciting speeches, provocative acts, and violence do no good to anyone. Such actions harm all communities. To move away from this environment of hatred, strict measures are necessary.”

Visit to Mangaluru

The minister is scheduled to visit Mangaluru on Saturday to hold further discussions and meet with members of all communities. “I will speak with police officials and the people. It is important to understand the region's sensitivities before taking further steps. The order to create a special police force has already been issued. We need to clear the atmosphere of hatred and take firm action against those responsible,” he said.

Gundu Rao reiterated that no political consideration would influence the government’s response. “We don’t play favourites. A death is a death—no matter who it is. I won’t be disturbed by who says what. Even during the BJP regime, there were communal killings. To us, everyone is equal. I will act according to my conscience,” he said.

He also pointed out that communal violence and targeted killings have become tools for some elements. “Some people are using murders for political gain. There are bad elements in all communities. There are good and bad people on both sides. We will take decisions and act accordingly,” he added.

Special Task Force: Composition and Jurisdiction