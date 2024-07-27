ETV Bharat / state

Maneka Gandhi Moves HC Against Election Of SP's Nishad From Sultanpur

Maneka Gandhi, who lost to Samajwadi Party MP Nishad by a margin of 43,174 votes, filed an election petition with the High Court registry on Saturday, which is likely to come up for hearing before the Lucknow bench on July 30.

Former BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has moved the Allahabad High Court challenging the recent election of Samajwadi Party MP Ram Bhual Nishad from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency.
Lucknow: Former BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has moved the Allahabad High Court challenging the recent election of Samajwadi Party MP Ram Bhual Nishad from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Maneka Gandhi, who lost to Nishad by a margin of 43,174 votes, filed an election petition with the court registry on Saturday. This petition is likely to come up for hearing before the Lucknow bench on July 30.

In the petition, Maneka Gandhi alleged that Nishad had concealed information related to his criminal history in the affidavit submitted at the time of filing of nomination in the recent Lok Sabha election.

It claimed that 12 criminal cases were pending against Nishad, whereas he has given information about only eight cases in his election affidavit. The petition claimed that Nishad had hidden information about criminal cases at Pipraich police station of Gorakhpur district and at Barhalganj police station. The petition urged the HC to set aside Nishad's election and declare Maneka Gandhi as the elected candidate.

TAGGED:

SAMAJWADI PARTY MP RAM BHUAL NISHADMANEKA GANDHI MOVES HC

