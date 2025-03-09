ETV Bharat / state

Female Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Madhya Pradesh's Mandla

The search operations of the security forces for the Naxalites continued even after sunset at Kanha Chimta forest camp in Madhya Pradesh.

Encounter between Hawk Force and Naxalites in Mandla
Encounter between Hawk Force and Naxalites in Mandla (ETV Bharat)
Published : Mar 9, 2025, 9:35 PM IST

Mandla: An encounter took place between the Hawk Force and Naxalites at Kanha Chimta Forest Camp on the border of Mandla and Balaghat districts in Madhya Pradesh. The Hawk Force has eliminated a female Naxalite in the encounter. The search operation of the security forces continued even after darkness. The entire area has been cordoned off due to the possibility of the presence of more Naxalites in the area.

SP Rajat Saklecha confirmed the death of a female Naxalite in a phone conversation. Firing is continuing from both sides, and the encounter is still going on. After darkness, a search operation is also carried out in the entire area.

Naxalite encounter started in the afternoon

During the search operation in the forest, the encounter between the Hawk Force and the Naxalites started around 1 pm. When the Naxalites opened fire, the Hawk Force soldiers also retaliated. This forest camp is said to be near Kanha National Park Khatia Mocha. This encounter, which started in the afternoon, continued with firing going on from both sides.

