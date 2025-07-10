Mandla Man Living Under Bridge Of Narmada River Rescued By SDRF

Mandla: A man, who had been dangerously living under the bridge of Narmada river in Mahishmati Ghat of Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team on Thursday.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the man is mentally challenged and had turned the gap under the bridge and a pillar into a makeshift accommodation. It seems that he had been living here for many days, an official said. SDRF team has recovered two beddings and items of daily use from the spot.

When the SDRF team reached the spot this morning, the man tried to run towards the next pillar in an attempt to avoid getting caught. The team somehow reached out to him and rescued him.

SDRF Commandant Naresh Sahu said it seems that this spot had become a temporary shelter for the man. "He had landed into the gap of the pillar by climbing from the railings of the bridge of Mahishmati Ghat. As soon as we got information, our team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. He has been rescued safely," Sahu said.

Sahu said the man started running away after seeing the SDRF team. "After this, SDRF personnel were sent from both sides of the pillar and they crawled towards the man. Finally, he was taken out from the gap. We found two beddings in the gap. We do not know since when he has been living here. We have taken him out safely," Sahu added.

The SDRF team is on alert and the district administration has decided to regularly monitor this gap so as to avert any major accident in future.