Sanjauli Mosque Row: Section 163 of BNS Imposed In Mandi Ahead Of Protests

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Ahead of the massive protest scheduled here today against the alleged illegal construction of some floors in the Sanjauli mosque, District Magistrate Apurv Devgan issued orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code in seven wards to ensure proper implementation of law and order.

Section 163 includes a complete prohibition on gatherings of five or more individuals. Additionally, carrying weapons such as firearms, sticks, spears, axes, cycle chains, sickles, swords, or any other arms and inflammable materials is also strictly forbidden.

The section has been imposed in Ward No. 5 Mangwai, Ward No. 13 Thanehra, Ward No. 12 Bhagwahan Mohalla, Ward No. 8 Palace-1, Ward 9 Palace-2, Ward No. 10 Suhra Mohalla, Ward No. 11 Samkheter of Mandi Municipal Corporation area.

The DM said, "The district administration is taking action to prevent any untoward situation. There is no justification for any kind of protest. Section 163 of BNSS has been imposed in seven wards of the city. If anyone creates a ruckus and tries to spread unrest, strict legal action will be taken against him."

The DM also said that the here are sensible and peace-loving. "A couple of days ago, people here had put forward their points in a peaceful manner. We do not have any issue with people expressing their views but what has to be kept in mind is that the equilibrium is not disrupted. I appeal to the people to protest peacefully," he added.

On Thursday, a Muslim welfare committee offered to demolish the unauthorised part while members of the community themselves pulled down a wall of a mosque on government land. "We have sought permission from the Shimla municipal commissioner to demolish the unauthorised part of the mosque situated in Sanjauli," member of the welfare committee Mufti Mohammad Shafi Kasmi said.

Shimla police registered eight FIRs against more than 50 people involved in the protest staged on September 5 and 11 at Sanjauli demanding the demolition of the unauthorised portion of the mosque.