Himachal Pradesh Makes Dustbins Mandatory in Public Transport Vehicles

Shimla: In an effort to curb the menace of litter the Himachal Pradesh government has made installation of dustbins mandatory in public transport vehicles. Failure to do so will result in a heavy penalty.

Himachal Pradesh witnesses a large influx of tourists every year, particularly during the summers. The tourists depart leaving tonnes of trash behind that is detrimental to the fragile ecology of the state. The administration has been working towards making it a clean and green state to tackle the challenges resulting from climate change and environmental degradation.

According to the new provisions a dustbin is to be installed in every commercial vehicle so that the travelers do not throw trash outside from the windows or on the floor. To begin with this rule will be applicable to the commercial vehicles in the tourism sector including state run buses. It will become effective from April 29.

ETV Bharat attempted to understand the various dimensions of this initiative of the Himachal authorities. DC Rana who is the Director of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change said the state had passed the HP Non-Biodegradable Garbage Control Act in 1995 to deal with the problem of trash and litter. Under this Act there is a provision of imposing a fine of Rs 5000 for dumping single use combustible or biodegradable material utilized for serving food along the roads and drains and at public places and forests.

“Under this Act the government has notified several regulations and now installation of garbage bins in commercial vehicles has been made mandatory.”

He underlined that the problem of plastic waste has been increasing day by day and a large quantity of this waste is thrown from moving vehicles. The fresh notification covers taxis, state run buses, private buses and Tempo travelers. “The aim is to ensure that travelers throw the waste in bins and it can be properly disposed of. Besides this will help inculcate a habit of using dustbin for waste disposal," Rana added.

He disclosed that since it is an Act of the state it will also apply to commercial transport vehicles from other states entering Himachal. A very large number of tourists come by vehicles registered in adjoining states and the national capital. "This does not involve much cost. A bin can be fixed in a vehicle at a nominal cost of Rs 300 to Rs 400. It is not a big liability for anyone but it will help keep Himachal clean. This will also lead to a decrease in the problem of solid waste," he added.

Although personal vehicles have not been brought under the ambit of the present notification, the regulation might apply to them as well in the near future. Presently it is not applicable on trucks, pickups and goods carriers.

Commercial transport vehicle owners flouting the new rule can be fined up to Rs 10,000 for not installing a bin. A passenger found guilty of throwing trash outside the vehicle or on the floor is liable to be fined Rs 1500. In case the vehicle does not stop and is captured by a camera, the owner will be traced and fined. “This will lead to taxi drivers convincing passengers to use the bins,” Rana said.

The trash collected in the bins installed in vehicles will be dumped in the garbage bins provided at bus and taxi stands. “In case there are no garbage bins at present, the same will be installed with the help of the Urban Development Department,” he said.

Officials of the State Police, Forest Department and Civil Supplies Department along with Sub Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars and Block Development Officers have been given the powers to penalize the guilty. Rana said that very soon a mobile application will be launched for issuing challans to the guilty and for impounding their vehicles.