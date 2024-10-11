Mandatory To Hoist Kannada Flag In All Private Institutes, IT-BTs Of Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has directed that all schools, colleges, IT-BT companies and private institutions here should mandatorily hoist the Kannada flag on November 1 Kannada Rajyotsava.

Speaking to the media near his Sadashivanagar residence here, Shivakumar said that on November 1 Rajyotsava day, all organisations, educational institutions and factories in Bengaluru city should compulsorily hoist the Kannada flag and celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava.

"Work should be done to create love and confidence in Kannada language in private and government schools. About 50 per cent of people in Bengaluru are from outside the state. All of them should prefer Kannada," the senior Congress leader said.

IT, BT, and private organisations should pay respect to Kannada by hoisting the flag on their buildings. A photo of the Kannada flag should be taken and posted on the phone number given by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). It is everyone's duty to learn Kannada in the state. I would appeal to all private institutions to hoist the Kannada flag compulsorily, the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Pro-Kannada activists should not go to private institutions and companies and scare or threaten them to host the flag. If they do that, we will take legal action against them, he added.