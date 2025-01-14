ETV Bharat / state

Man, Woman Found Murdered In Hyderabad

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Hyderabad: A man and a woman were found brutally murdered in Puppalaguda area under Narsingi police station limits here on Tuesday, police said.

Some local youngsters who had gone atop a hill in the area on Tuesday morning noticed the bodies and informed the Police on 'Dial-100', who reached the spot and took up the investigation.

Both the deceased are in the age group of 30-35 and they are suspected to have been killed on Monday night, a police official told the media based on a preliminary investigation.

The man's body bore stab injuries and his face and head were smashed with a boulder, police said, adding that the woman's body with a head injury was recovered at a distance of about 60 meters from the man's body.

"An investigation was on to identify the deceased man and the woman. There are no clues so far. Whether they are related or not and who killed them and the reasons behind their murders are being probed," the official said.

Police said they were investigating the incident from all angles. Further probe is on.

