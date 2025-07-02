Man With One Arm And One Leg Finds Hope In Sai Baba Trust After ETV Bharat Report

Shirdi: For Pawan Rawat, who stands on one leg in front of Dwarkamai in Shirdi and sells Sai Baba lockets with one hand, happiness knows no bounds. Sai Baba Sansthan Trust provided an artificial leg for Pawan with the help of the artificial limb-making organisation ‘Jaipur Foot’. The news comes after ETV Bharat had shown the inspirational story of Pawan, who does nothing to draw people's attention, sympathy or pity. He rather stands firm and hops from place to place, calls people in the usual way sellers do and sells his products with conviction.
Pawan is originally from Madhya Pradesh
Originally from Madhya Pradesh, Pawan was born into a tribal family in a small village called Salha in Satna district. He lost his parents at a young age. During his childhood, he lost his left hand and left leg after an electric wire broke due to a storm, and he came into contact with it, leaving him bedridden for years.
However, he didn’t hope and went to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, on the advice of his neighbours. “Since food and accommodation were free here, it helped me sustain myself, and I started earning,” Pawan said.
Standing on one leg, he sells lockets
After Pawan came to Shirdi, he started looking for work, which took him many days. “Many people advised him to beg. However, I took the path of earning money through hard work instead of begging,” he said.
Standing on one leg in front of Saibaba's Dwarkamai, he started selling Saibaba's photos and lockets with one hand. “Seeing that a young man without one leg and one arm is making a living by selling Saibaba's photos and lockets without begging, many devotees started buying Saibaba's photo lockets from me regularly,” he said.
Married her childhood sweetheart
After earning good money from his work, Pawan started living in a rented room in Shirdi. After some months, he met his childhood sweetheart, Jayakumari, and got married, and both started living in Shirdi. The couple has two children, Naina and Durga, and the family is living a happy and contented life.
Pawan got an artificial leg with Sai's blessings
After seeing the ETV Bharat story on Pawan's life and struggle, Sai Baba Trust CEO Goraksh Gadilkar enquired about Pawan and met him. Pawan had sought help to get an artificial limb. After that, Gadilkar immediately contacted the officials of Jaipur Foot and requested them to provide an artificial leg for Pawan.
The organisation’s officer, Vyas, a devotee of Sai Baba, agreed to provide him with the artificial leg. He called Pawan to Mumbai. The travel expenses were paid by Gadilkar himself.
After Pawan was fitted with an artificial leg, tears of joy flowed from his eyes. He expressed the hope that many people will come forward to help him with an artificial hand.
Read More