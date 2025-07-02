ETV Bharat / state

Man With One Arm And One Leg Finds Hope In Sai Baba Trust After ETV Bharat Report

Shirdi: For Pawan Rawat, who stands on one leg in front of Dwarkamai in Shirdi and sells Sai Baba lockets with one hand, happiness knows no bounds. Sai Baba Sansthan Trust provided an artificial leg for Pawan with the help of the artificial limb-making organisation ‘Jaipur Foot’. The news comes after ETV Bharat had shown the inspirational story of Pawan, who does nothing to draw people's attention, sympathy or pity. He rather stands firm and hops from place to place, calls people in the usual way sellers do and sells his products with conviction.

Originally from Madhya Pradesh, Pawan was born into a tribal family in a small village called Salha in Satna district. He lost his parents at a young age. During his childhood, he lost his left hand and left leg after an electric wire broke due to a storm, and he came into contact with it, leaving him bedridden for years.

However, he didn’t hope and went to the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, on the advice of his neighbours. “Since food and accommodation were free here, it helped me sustain myself, and I started earning,” Pawan said.

After Pawan came to Shirdi, he started looking for work, which took him many days. “Many people advised him to beg. However, I took the path of earning money through hard work instead of begging,” he said.