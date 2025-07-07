ETV Bharat / state

Man With Camera-Equipped Smart Glasses Apprehended At Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Raises Security Concerns

Thiruvananthapuram: In a concerning security breach at the highly sensitive Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, a man from Gujarat was apprehended after entering the premises wearing camera-equipped smart glasses. Surendra (66) from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was taken into custody by the Fort Police. Fort Police informed ETV Bharat that the individual was using Google's smart glasses.

The smart glasses worn by Surendra reportedly went unnoticed during security checks at the temple's entrance gates. He arrived for Darshan yesterday evening, just before the temple closed. It was only when security personnel noticed a light blinking from the glasses as he approached the sanctum sanctorum that the alarm was raised. Fort Police were immediately informed and arrived at the scene to arrest him.

Details of the Incident

Police confirmed that Surendra had captured some visuals inside the temple using the smart glasses. These visuals were deleted in the presence of the police. Surendra reportedly told the police that these were his regular glasses and that he was unaware of any prohibition against their use inside the temple. Fort Police SHO Rakesh stated that Surendra was released on station bail after preliminary questioning. The Fort Police have registered a case regarding the incident.