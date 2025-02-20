J&K Police Arrest Extortionist With 30 Criminal Cases In Srinagar

Srinagar: A man accused of extortion, linked to over 30 criminal cases and booked twice under the Public Safety Act (PSA), has been arrested in Kashmir, according to a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer. The arrest followed a written complaint from Tufail Ahmad Badar, son of Mohammad Akbar from Badarpora Qoimoh, Kulgam.

Badar reported that on January 10, while at Shireen Bagh Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar with a patient, he stepped out to buy medicines from a nearby shop and was forcefully taken into a vehicle by an unknown person who extorted Rs 8,000 from him, the police officer said.

After examining the CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the investigation team arrested Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, son of Ghulam Qadir Shah of Aikal Mir Khanyar, for his involvement in the case. The officer revealed that Shah is implicated in more than 30 cases, including theft and extortion, and has been booked twice under the PSA.

"The Jammu & Kashmir Police is committed to eliminating social crimes from society. We urge respectable citizens to share information about anti-social elements to help shape a better future," a police spokesperson said.