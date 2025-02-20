ETV Bharat / state

J&K Police Arrest Extortionist With 30 Criminal Cases In Srinagar

A man linked to 30 criminal cases and twice booked under the Public Safety Act was arrested in Srinagar following a complaint.

J&K Police Arrest Extortionist With 30 Criminal Cases In Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested an accused against whom 30 cases were lodged (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Srinagar: A man accused of extortion, linked to over 30 criminal cases and booked twice under the Public Safety Act (PSA), has been arrested in Kashmir, according to a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer. The arrest followed a written complaint from Tufail Ahmad Badar, son of Mohammad Akbar from Badarpora Qoimoh, Kulgam.

Badar reported that on January 10, while at Shireen Bagh Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar with a patient, he stepped out to buy medicines from a nearby shop and was forcefully taken into a vehicle by an unknown person who extorted Rs 8,000 from him, the police officer said.

After examining the CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the investigation team arrested Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, son of Ghulam Qadir Shah of Aikal Mir Khanyar, for his involvement in the case. The officer revealed that Shah is implicated in more than 30 cases, including theft and extortion, and has been booked twice under the PSA.

"The Jammu & Kashmir Police is committed to eliminating social crimes from society. We urge respectable citizens to share information about anti-social elements to help shape a better future," a police spokesperson said.

Srinagar: A man accused of extortion, linked to over 30 criminal cases and booked twice under the Public Safety Act (PSA), has been arrested in Kashmir, according to a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer. The arrest followed a written complaint from Tufail Ahmad Badar, son of Mohammad Akbar from Badarpora Qoimoh, Kulgam.

Badar reported that on January 10, while at Shireen Bagh Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar with a patient, he stepped out to buy medicines from a nearby shop and was forcefully taken into a vehicle by an unknown person who extorted Rs 8,000 from him, the police officer said.

After examining the CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the investigation team arrested Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, son of Ghulam Qadir Shah of Aikal Mir Khanyar, for his involvement in the case. The officer revealed that Shah is implicated in more than 30 cases, including theft and extortion, and has been booked twice under the PSA.

"The Jammu & Kashmir Police is committed to eliminating social crimes from society. We urge respectable citizens to share information about anti-social elements to help shape a better future," a police spokesperson said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIR POLICEEXTORTIONIST30 CRIMINAL CASESARRESTEDJK POLICE ARREST EXTORTIONIST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.