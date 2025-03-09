Man Who Urinated In Public While Drunk On Pune Road Detained By Police

Satara: Gaurav Ahuja, who urinated near a divider while drunk, on Bhar Road at Shastri Nagar in Yerawada, Pune, was detained by Karad Police on Saturday night. He was handed over to Yerawada Police.

A video of Gaurav (25) committing the indecent act on International Women's Day had gone viral on social media. Gaurav had stopped his car at Bhar Chowk while drunk and urinated near the divider. Despite people moving away with disgust, an unbothered Gaurav finished his job and sped away in his car. After the video of this incident went viral, he apologized and said that he would appear at the Yerawada police station. "I am Gaurav Ahuja. What I did in public was very wrong. I apologise to the public, police department and Shinde Saheb. Give me a chance. I am sorry. Don't bother any of my family members. I will surrender at Yerwada police station in the next eight hours," he said with folded hands. However, before he could surrender, he was detained by Karad police. Yerawada police have registered a case against Gaurav and his friend Bhagyesh Oswal, who was with him in the car and was seen in the video holding a bottle of beer, under various sections of BNS.

Bhagyesh was also arrested at 11 pm on Saturday. Gaurav's act of indeceny was condemned by locals and the Mahila Congress whose members entered the hotel where Gaurav had been staying created a ruckus. Police said Gaurav has other cases pending against him as well. He was detained on the instructions of Satara SP Sameer Sheikh who asked Karad DySP Amol Thakur to act swiftly. Thakur said information on the location from where Gaurav was taken into custody cannot be shared as of now.