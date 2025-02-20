Man Who Filed Case Against BRS Government In Telangana Hacked To Death

Bhupalapally: A man who had filed a case against the erstwhile BRS government in Telangana over the collapse of Medigadda Barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram project, was brutally murdered on Wednesday night.
Rajalingamurthy (47) was hacked to death with knives and axes by four to five unidentified men, wearing monkey caps as he was returning to Bhupalapally on a two-wheeler after attending a family function.
The attack took place on a road near the Telangana Coal Mine Workers' Union office. Rajalingamurthy sustained critical head injuries and deep stab wounds. Locals rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Rajalingamurthy had moved a court against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others accusing them of corruption in the construction of the Medigadda barrage.
Past disputes and legal actions
Rajalingamurthy was known for actively pursuing land dispute cases and had been working with a prominent Warangal lawyer for over two decades. He had also filed a complaint with the National Green Tribunal against Singareni Collieries, citing environmental damage due to opencast mining. Several criminal cases were previously registered against him.
Family accuses political leaders
Rajalingamurthy's wife, Nagavelli Sarala, a former Ward 15 councillor elected in the 2019 municipal elections, led a protest on the national highway at Ambedkar intersection, demanding justice. The family alleged the involvement of former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, former Sarpanch Burra Chandraiah, and former ward councillor Kotha Haribabu in the murder.
While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, a possible land dispute is being considered. The police are yet to receive a formal complaint but have initiated a probe into the incident. Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao condemned the murder and demanded strict action against the culprits.