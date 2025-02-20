ETV Bharat / state

Man Who Filed Case Against BRS Government In Telangana Hacked To Death

Bhupalapally: A man who had filed a case against the erstwhile BRS government in Telangana over the collapse of Medigadda Barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram project, was brutally murdered on Wednesday night.

Rajalingamurthy (47) was hacked to death with knives and axes by four to five unidentified men, wearing monkey caps as he was returning to Bhupalapally on a two-wheeler after attending a family function.

The attack took place on a road near the Telangana Coal Mine Workers' Union office. Rajalingamurthy sustained critical head injuries and deep stab wounds. Locals rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Rajalingamurthy had moved a court against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others accusing them of corruption in the construction of the Medigadda barrage.

Past disputes and legal actions