Man Who Accused KCR Of Corruption In Kaleshwaram Project Found Murdered

Rajalingamurthy in his 50s, who moved to Court against former CM Chandrasekhar Rao accusing him of corruption, was stabbed to death over some land disputes.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Hyderabad: A man who had moved a court against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others accusing them of corruption in the construction of the Medigadda barrage as part of the Kaleshwaram project was found murdered in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town, police said.

However, the police ruled out any political angle to the incident. N Rajalingamurthy in his 50s was stabbed to death over some land disputes by two unidentified persons, they added. Two persons waylaid Rajalingamurthy when he was going on a motorcycle around 7.30 pm on Wednesday and stabbed him. He died while being shifted to a hospital, a police official said.

A case was registered and a further probe is on, police said. Rajalingamurthy had earlier filed a private complaint in October 2023 in a court seeking to register an FIR against KCR and others after some piers of the Medigadda barrage "sank".

KCR and, his nephew and former minister T Harish Rao subsequently approached the Telangana High Court, which in December last year suspended an order passed by the principal district sessions judge in Jayashankar Bhupalpally allowing a petition against them.

