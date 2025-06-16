Man 'Urinates' On Dalit Woman's Face After He Fails To 'Rape' Her In Uttar Pradesh

Barabanki: A youth in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district allegedly made a rape attempt on a Dalit woman in the absence of her elderly family members and urinated on her face after he failed to do so. The incident occurred on Tuesday at a village that falls under Ramsanehi Ghat police station limits. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim.

In the FIR, she alleged that on the evening of June 10, when her mother-in-law had gone to visit relatives and her father-in-law was out for some work, Abhinav Verma entered the house and found her alone. He allegedly started molesting her. When the woman shouted, the accused stuffed a cloth in her mouth and tried to rape her. When the victim tried to push the accused and run away, he threatened to pick up and throw her two-month-old daughter.

The woman has told the police that she lives with her two-month-old daughter, her mother-in-law, and her father-in-law. Her husband works in Surat. According to the FIR, the accused abused the victim using casteist language.

He also threatened to kill her, she alleged. When the victim's father-in-law returned, she told him about the incident. Police Inspector Ankit Tripathi stated that a case has been registered based on the victim's complaint, and action is being taken. An investigation is in and the accused will be arrested soon, Tripathi said.