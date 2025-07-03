Tanda Tragedy: Man, His Two Daughters Killed After Roof Of House Collapses; Wife Seeks Govt Help To Treat Two Other Injured Kids

Hoshiarpur: At least three of a family including a man and his two daughters died and three others sustained injuries when the roof of a two-storey house at Mohalla Ayyapur in Tanda of Punjab collapsed Thursday morning.

As per reports, Shankar Mandal, a migrant worker, was staying in the rented house with his wife and four daughters. Today at around 5:30 AM, Shankar and his four daughters got trapped under the debris when the house suddenly collapsed.

Soon, locals rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the rubble. While Shankar and two of his daughters Shivani and Puja died in the mishap, two other daughters, reportedly minors, were rushed to the government hospital in Tanda in a critical condition. Fortunately, his wife escaped with minor injuries.

'I Saw The House Collapse'

Recounting the horror, deceased Shankar's wife said, "My husband and I were awake at around 5:30 am. Just as I went upstairs for some work, suddenly the entire house collapsed and my entire family came under the rubble. My husband and two daughters have died, while my two other daughters are undergoing treatment."

My husband and I worked hard to support our family. But this incident has ruined everything. The government should help us so that I could get my injured children treated, she said.

A senior police officer informed, "This migrant family of six was living in a rented house in Tanda, Hoshiarpur. Shankar Mandal, his wife and their four daughters were present in the house during the mishap. Since the house was in a dilapidated condition, it collapsed after frequent rainfall. In the tragic accident, Shankar Mandal and two of his daughters died. Two children are injured and currently under treatment. Shankar's wife is safe."