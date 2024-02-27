Spurned, Man tries to set on fire paramour in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka: A man was arrested for allegedly trying to set on fire a 38-year-old woman, who had reportedly spurned him. The woman's 62-year-old mother, who was sleeping beside her also suffered burn injuries and both were admitted to the hospital.

The accused, Suniram Kisku entered the woman's house when she was sleeping with her mother and poured petrol on her. Then she set her on fire. Both the mother and daughter got seriously injured and were rushed to the Phulo-Jhano Medical College Hospital, where their condition is critical.

The incident took place in Masaliya police station area on Monday night. According to family members, the woman was married in the neighbouring village and has a son and a daughter. Some time ago, her husband died due to illness after which, she came to her mother's house leaving behind her children at her in-laws' place.

During her stay at her mother's house, the woman befriended Suniram, a resident of Bongaigaon in Assam over phone and reportedly fell in love with each other. Last year Suniram took her to his home in Bongaigaon. After a few days, the woman came to know that Suniram was already married with two children. Thereafter, she returned to her mother's house.

Twenty days ago when Suniram came to take the woman back, she refused saying he was already married. Family members alleged Suniram had threatened to kill her if she did not accompanied him to his house.

A senior police officer, Akash Bhardwaj said that Suniram Kisku, the accused has accepted his crime and is currently being interrogated.