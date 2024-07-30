ETV Bharat / state

Man Tries To Run Over Wife With Car In Bhilai, Assaults Her Grandmother

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): A family has lodged a complaint against their son-in-law accusing him of beating their daughter, attempting to run over her with his car and assaulting her grandmother in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai district. A case has been registered at Bhilai Nagar police station against the man.

Rajat Pratap Singh, a resident of Sector 4 of Bhilai, married Priyanka Singh in June 2023. Two months after their marriage, the couple got into frequent quarrels with each other and finally, Priyanka left her in-laws house. For the last four months, she has been living at her parents' house.

Recently, Priyanka's grandmother, Urmila Devi (72) got admitted to a hospital in Sector 9 for treatment. Priyanka had gone to bring her grandmother home after she was discharged.

On their way home, they met Rajat who asked Priyanka to return home and a heated argument broke out between them. After Priyanka refused to get into Rajat's car, he forced her grandmother inside the vehicle. When Priyanka refused despite repeatedly being told to sit in the car, Rajat became furious and dragged her inside the car even though she kept resisting him.

When the car reached near Rajat's residence, he allegedly pushed Priyanka out of the car and reportedly tried to run over her with his vehicle, leaving her with a fractured leg. After reaching home, Rajat allegedly assaulted Priyanka's grandmother following which, her health condition deteriorated.