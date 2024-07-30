ETV Bharat / state

Man Tries To Run Over Wife With Car In Bhilai, Assaults Her Grandmother

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

Priyanka was living at her parents house following a dispute with her husband. Police have lodged a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Priyanka's family. Action will be taken after speaking to both the parties, police said.

Man Tries To Run Over Wife With Car In Bhilai, Assaults Her Grandmother
Rajat Pratap Singh and Priyanka (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): A family has lodged a complaint against their son-in-law accusing him of beating their daughter, attempting to run over her with his car and assaulting her grandmother in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai district. A case has been registered at Bhilai Nagar police station against the man.

Rajat Pratap Singh, a resident of Sector 4 of Bhilai, married Priyanka Singh in June 2023. Two months after their marriage, the couple got into frequent quarrels with each other and finally, Priyanka left her in-laws house. For the last four months, she has been living at her parents' house.

Recently, Priyanka's grandmother, Urmila Devi (72) got admitted to a hospital in Sector 9 for treatment. Priyanka had gone to bring her grandmother home after she was discharged.

On their way home, they met Rajat who asked Priyanka to return home and a heated argument broke out between them. After Priyanka refused to get into Rajat's car, he forced her grandmother inside the vehicle. When Priyanka refused despite repeatedly being told to sit in the car, Rajat became furious and dragged her inside the car even though she kept resisting him.

When the car reached near Rajat's residence, he allegedly pushed Priyanka out of the car and reportedly tried to run over her with his vehicle, leaving her with a fractured leg. After reaching home, Rajat allegedly assaulted Priyanka's grandmother following which, her health condition deteriorated.

On learning about the incident, Priyanka's family reached Rajat's house and rescued the elderly woman home. After which, they lodged a police complaint against their son-in-law.

"Priyanka and Mata ji were forcibly dragged into the car and beaten up. Rajat pushed Priyanka out of his car in Sector 4 and then tried to run the vehicle over her. He took Mata ji to his house and beat her in front of his family members" Priyanka's aunt alleged.

Bhilai Nagar TI Rajkumar Lahro said a complaint has been lodged and both the parties have been called for questioning. "An inquiry will be conducted and legal action will be taken after listening to both the sides."

Read more

Suspecting Affair, Hyderabad Man Kills Wife, Infant; Then Dies By Suicide

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): A family has lodged a complaint against their son-in-law accusing him of beating their daughter, attempting to run over her with his car and assaulting her grandmother in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai district. A case has been registered at Bhilai Nagar police station against the man.

Rajat Pratap Singh, a resident of Sector 4 of Bhilai, married Priyanka Singh in June 2023. Two months after their marriage, the couple got into frequent quarrels with each other and finally, Priyanka left her in-laws house. For the last four months, she has been living at her parents' house.

Recently, Priyanka's grandmother, Urmila Devi (72) got admitted to a hospital in Sector 9 for treatment. Priyanka had gone to bring her grandmother home after she was discharged.

On their way home, they met Rajat who asked Priyanka to return home and a heated argument broke out between them. After Priyanka refused to get into Rajat's car, he forced her grandmother inside the vehicle. When Priyanka refused despite repeatedly being told to sit in the car, Rajat became furious and dragged her inside the car even though she kept resisting him.

When the car reached near Rajat's residence, he allegedly pushed Priyanka out of the car and reportedly tried to run over her with his vehicle, leaving her with a fractured leg. After reaching home, Rajat allegedly assaulted Priyanka's grandmother following which, her health condition deteriorated.

On learning about the incident, Priyanka's family reached Rajat's house and rescued the elderly woman home. After which, they lodged a police complaint against their son-in-law.

"Priyanka and Mata ji were forcibly dragged into the car and beaten up. Rajat pushed Priyanka out of his car in Sector 4 and then tried to run the vehicle over her. He took Mata ji to his house and beat her in front of his family members" Priyanka's aunt alleged.

Bhilai Nagar TI Rajkumar Lahro said a complaint has been lodged and both the parties have been called for questioning. "An inquiry will be conducted and legal action will be taken after listening to both the sides."

Read more

Suspecting Affair, Hyderabad Man Kills Wife, Infant; Then Dies By Suicide

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAN TRIES TO RUN OVER WIFE WITH CARDISPUTE WITH HER HUSBANDCOMPLAINT AGAINST THEIR SON IN LAWBHILAI CASE AGAINST SON IN LAW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.