ETV Bharat / state

Man Tries To Desecrate Mahatma Gandhi's Statue In Pune; Arrested

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly tried to desecrate Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Pune railway station with a sharp tool.

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly tried to desecrate Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Pune railway station with a sharp tool.
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 7, 2025 at 11:23 AM IST

1 Min Read

Pune: A man, suspected to be a mentally unstable, allegedly tried to desecrate Mahatma Gandhi's statue located at Pune railway station in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Some people in the area caught hold of the man after the incident late Sunday night and handed him over to the police, who placed him under arrest, they said. The accused, identified as Suraj Shukla, hails from Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Zone 2) Milind Mohite said.

"The man, who looks mentally unstable, had a billhook in his hand and was attempting to desecrate the statue using the sharp tool. However, he was caught by the people around and was handed over to the police," Mohite said.

"The man has been arrested and we have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe is on," the official said. Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde alleged the man climbed the pedestal on which the statue is placed and tried to desecrate it.

"We condemn the incident. The Congress workers will provide security to the statue and will stage a protest today to condemn the incident," he said.

Read More

  1. Mahatma Statue Removed In Assam Town, CM Himanta Says 'Not Aware Of Decision'
  2. Indian Consulate in New York strongly condemns vandalisation of Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple
  3. Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalized in Canada, Consulate demands action

Pune: A man, suspected to be a mentally unstable, allegedly tried to desecrate Mahatma Gandhi's statue located at Pune railway station in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Some people in the area caught hold of the man after the incident late Sunday night and handed him over to the police, who placed him under arrest, they said. The accused, identified as Suraj Shukla, hails from Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Zone 2) Milind Mohite said.

"The man, who looks mentally unstable, had a billhook in his hand and was attempting to desecrate the statue using the sharp tool. However, he was caught by the people around and was handed over to the police," Mohite said.

"The man has been arrested and we have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe is on," the official said. Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde alleged the man climbed the pedestal on which the statue is placed and tried to desecrate it.

"We condemn the incident. The Congress workers will provide security to the statue and will stage a protest today to condemn the incident," he said.

Read More

  1. Mahatma Statue Removed In Assam Town, CM Himanta Says 'Not Aware Of Decision'
  2. Indian Consulate in New York strongly condemns vandalisation of Gandhi statue outside Hindu temple
  3. Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalized in Canada, Consulate demands action

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHATMA GANDHI STATUE IN PUNEMAN DESECRATE MAHATMA GANDHI STATUEMAHATMA GANDHI STATUE DESECRATED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.