Man Traps Girl By Hiding Identity In Kota, Arrested While Attempting To Abduct Her

Kota: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a minor girl after luring her by concealing his identity in Rajasthan's Kota district. The girl, a coaching centre student, informed the police after getting suspicious about the accused's intention while travelling to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district with him in a taxi.

Police said the accused, Razzak, a resident of Lucknow, has been sent to jail while the Child Welfare Committee handed over the girl to her family.

Bhanwarlal, Sub Inspector, Kota City Police said, "A case of kidnapping has been registered against Razzak. He has been arrested on charges of luring and attempting to abduct her. Razzak had also concealed his name and religion. Further investigation is underway."

Child Welfare Committee chairman advocate Rajendra Rathore said the accused had befriended the girl on Instagram. "He had given wrong information about him and told her that he was 18 years old. After gaining her confidence, he tried to take her to Lucknow in a taxi," Rathore said.

Appreciating the girl's presence of mind, Rathore said she became suspicious by the accused's tone and language when she heard him talking to an acquaintance over phone near Jhansi. "The accused had already thrown away the girl's mobile phone and destroyed the SIM card so that their location could not be traced. She somehow managed to call her sister from the taxi driver's phone and gave her location. After this, police rescued her and brought her back to Kota," he said.

At Kota, a team of Child Welfare Committee counselled her and handed her over to her family.