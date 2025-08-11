Man Forced To Carry Wife’s Body On Bike After Highway Accident In Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a man was forced to tie his wife’s body to his bike and drive home, as he allegedly received no assistance following her death in a road accident on the Nagpur–Madhya Pradesh highway.
The incident took place on Saturday (August 9), which coincides with Raksha Bandhan, and its video went viral, sparking outrage.
According to officials, Amit Yadav and his wife, Gyarshi, were travelling from Lonara in Nagpur, Maharashtra, to Madhya Pradesh's Karanpur to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when a speeding truck hit them near Morphata. “The crash resulted in the woman falling on the road, and the truck ran her over and fled,” they said.
Soon after the accident, the desperate husband tried to seek help from passersby, but no one stopped, officials said, citing Yadav.
After repeated attempts, he didn’t get any assistance, and so he decided to tie his wife's body to his bike to take her to their village in Madhya Pradesh.
A police van, however, followed and stopped him, after which they sent the woman's body for a post-mortem at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Nagpur and filed a case of accidental death.
“Further action will be taken once the autopsy report is received,” said Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar.
Read More