Man Tied To Pole, 'Thrashed' Over Knife Threat In Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya: A man was tied to a pole and beaten up after he allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a knife, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday in G Bommanahalli village, located in the Nagamangala taluk of the district, they said.

A purported video of the assault, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, shows Nagesh (34) with his hands and feet tied to a pole while being beaten up by several individuals.

According to the police, Nagesh had allegedly threatened a fellow villager, Chaluvesh, with a knife over a financial dispute. This led to a heated argument between the two. Following this, Chaluvesh and some of his friends allegedly tied Nagesh to the pole and assaulted him, they added.

Nagesh's wife later lodged a complaint at the Nagamangala Rural Police Station, following which a case was registered. The matter is currently under investigation, a senior police officer said.