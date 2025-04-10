ETV Bharat / state

Man Tied To Pole, 'Thrashed' Over Knife Threat In Karnataka's Mandya

A 34-year-old man with his hands and feet tied to a pole was beaten by several individuals after he allegedly threatened an acquaintance with knife.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mandya: A man was tied to a pole and beaten up after he allegedly threatened an acquaintance with a knife, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday in G Bommanahalli village, located in the Nagamangala taluk of the district, they said.

A purported video of the assault, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, shows Nagesh (34) with his hands and feet tied to a pole while being beaten up by several individuals.

According to the police, Nagesh had allegedly threatened a fellow villager, Chaluvesh, with a knife over a financial dispute. This led to a heated argument between the two. Following this, Chaluvesh and some of his friends allegedly tied Nagesh to the pole and assaulted him, they added.

Nagesh's wife later lodged a complaint at the Nagamangala Rural Police Station, following which a case was registered. The matter is currently under investigation, a senior police officer said.

