Mecca Or Kashmir: After Dispute Over Honeymoon Destination, Man Throws Acid On Son-In-Law In Thane

Zaki Khotal wanted his son-in-law to travel to a religious place for honeymoon but the latter was adamant on visiting Kashmir, police said.

Mecca Or Kashmir: Following Dispute Over Honeymoon Destination, Man Throws Acid On Son-In-Law In Thane
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Thane: A newlywed man suffered severe burn injuries in Maharashtra's Thane district after his father-in-law threw acid at him following a dispute on selecting Mecca over Kashmir as his honeymoon destination, police said on Thursday. The man is currently hospitalised while the accused is absconding, they added.

Ibad Phalke, who had got married a month ago, planned to go to Kashmir for his honeymoon. However, his father-in-law, Zaki Khotal insisted that he should travel to Mecca and offer prayers. This led to a heated argument between them and the verbal altercations continued for several days.

On Wednesday night, while Ibad was walking to his house from Lal Chowki area in ​​Kalyan West, Zaki stopped him on the road and another round of argument rose between the two. This time the situation escalated such that the Zaki attacked Ibad with acid. Ibad was seriously injured while Zaki fled from the spot.

A case has been registered at the Bazarpet police station in this regard and a search operation has been initiated for the accused father-in-law, police said.

Senior inspector of Bazarpet police station Suresh Singh Gaud said, "There was an argument between the man and his father-in-law for a few days about finalising his honeymoon destination. The son-in-law was adamant on going to Kashmir while his father-in-law was adamant on sending him to Mecca. Prima facie it seems that this led to an argument and the man attacked his son-in-law with acid and fled. Teams are searching various areas for the accused. We are investigating the matter thoroughly," he said.

