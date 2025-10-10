ETV Bharat / state

Man Threatens To Kill Andhra Pradesh CM Within An Hour, Arrested in Guntur

According to police sources, Rao had made a call to Dial 100, claiming he would kill the CM within an hour. The call was immediately escalated from the DGP's office to the Guntur district SP's control room, prompting a rapid police response. Based on the cell tower location of the phone, the Mangalagiri rural police were alerted and reached the scene promptly, taking Rao into custody immediately.

The accused, Isunuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, a resident of Ratnalacheruvu area in Mangalagiri, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is currently under interrogation, they added.

Preliminary investigations reveal Rao was intoxicated at the time of the call. During questioning, he reportedly told police that he had sold one of his kidneys for Rs 30 lakh but was cheated by middlemen who paid him only Rs 4 lakh. He also named a few former YSRCP ministers and key political leaders, alleging their involvement in the case. Police are currently verifying these claims as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have stated that while the phone call was alarming there is no indication of any immediate threat to the Chief Minister beyond the message conveyed during the call. Rao’s mental state and the influence of alcohol seem to be factors in the incident and the police are assessing whether additional legal action is required.

The case highlights the quick coordination between state-level offices and district police units in responding to potential threats to high-profile public figures. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate Rao’s motives and any possible connections to wider grievances or personal disputes. The authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious calls or threats immediately to ensure timely preventive action, reinforcing the importance of vigilance in maintaining public safety.