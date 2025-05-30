Odisha | 44-Year-Old Tests Positive To Corona In Cuttack City

Cuttack: Amid rise in Coronavirus cases across the country, Cuttack city registered the first such positive case of the new variant of the virus on Friday. A 44-year-old local resident, who does not have any recent travel history, tested positive to the virus, informed Cuttack Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr. Prashant Kumar Hota.

Hota said the patient was suffering from cold and fever for last ten days. “Soon after he was tested positive to Corona virus, the patient is now under observation in home isolation and does not need hospitalisation immediately,” the CDMO said adding that authorities in the district are alert and caution is being taken.

After the re-entry of coronavirus, at least six patients so far have been diagnosed positive to the virus in the State, including four reported from the State capital in Bhubaneswar. Urging people not to get panic, doctors have advised patients to get the coronavirus test immediately in case of any symptom is seen.

Read More