Man Swallows Live Chicken, Dies Of Asphyxiation In Chhattisgarh

Surguja: In a shocking incident of superstition, a 35-year-old man died after swallowing a live chicken as part of a ritual to fulfil his wish to become a father in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, police said.

The deceased, Anand Kumar Yadav from Chhindkalo village, had reportedly been in contact with a local tantric who allegedly suggested the bizarre ritual. According to the family, Anand collapsed at home on December 14 and was rushed to a medical college in Ambikapur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dr. Santu Bagh, a forensic expert, who conducted the postmortem, said, “This is the first case I have encountered in over 15,000 autopsies. We were shocked to find a live chicken stuck in his throat.”

The chicken got stuck in the U-shape of Anand’s windpipe and esophagus, leading to asphyxiation, the doctor explained. Police also confirmed that Anand’s death resulted from suffocation caused by the chicken blocking both his breathing and swallowing pathways.