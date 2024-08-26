ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Man Swallows Keys, Nail Cutters, Knife After Family Denies Permission To Play Online Game

Motihari: In a shocking case of events, a man had a narrow escape after he swallowed a bunch of keys, two nail cutters, and a knife after his family denied permission to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, an online multiplayer battle.

The youth, a resident of the Chandmari locality of Motihari, was initially fine for a few hours after consuming these items. However, after a few hours, his condition began to deteriorate, prompting his family to rush him to a private hospital.

Doctors, through sonography and ultrasound, saw that there were many metal items in his stomach like a bunch of keys, a nail cutter, and a knife. They were shocked because he remained fine despite swallowing these items.

Dr Amit Kumar, a doctor working at the private hospital operated upon the boy for around one hour, and removed all the dangerous items he had swallowed.

"The young man is mentally ill. After an operation of about an hour, we removed a bunch of keys, a knife, two nail cutters and small iron items from his stomach. At present, his condition is out of danger, " said Dr Amit Kumar.