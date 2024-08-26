ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Man Swallows Keys, Nail Cutters, Knife After Family Denies Permission To Play Online Game

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 7:47 AM IST

The youth, a resident of the Chandmari locality of Motihari secretly consumed a bunch of keys, two nail cutters, and a knife after he was not permitted to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, an online multiplayer battle. He had to be rushed to the hospital and operated on for around one hour. Currently, he is out of danger.

He removed all the dangerous items he had swallowed.
Dr Amit Kumar, a doctor working at the private hospital operated upon the boy for around one hour (ETV Bharat)

Motihari: In a shocking case of events, a man had a narrow escape after he swallowed a bunch of keys, two nail cutters, and a knife after his family denied permission to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, an online multiplayer battle.

The youth, a resident of the Chandmari locality of Motihari, was initially fine for a few hours after consuming these items. However, after a few hours, his condition began to deteriorate, prompting his family to rush him to a private hospital.

Doctors, through sonography and ultrasound, saw that there were many metal items in his stomach like a bunch of keys, a nail cutter, and a knife. They were shocked because he remained fine despite swallowing these items.

Dr Amit Kumar, a doctor working at the private hospital operated upon the boy for around one hour, and removed all the dangerous items he had swallowed.

"The young man is mentally ill. After an operation of about an hour, we removed a bunch of keys, a knife, two nail cutters and small iron items from his stomach. At present, his condition is out of danger, " said Dr Amit Kumar.

The boy's mother claimed that he was addicted to social media, smartphones, browsing on the web, and online gaming. He spent most of his time watching films and reels, which made him mentally weak and unstable.

Before switching to Battlegrounds Mobile India, he used to play PUBG, which deteriorated his mental balance. The family was compelled to consult a doctor for his addiction.

He began consuming metal objects recently and nobody could notice it. The boy's mother said that he consumed these items to show others that he was superior to them.

To prevent children from getting addicted to smartphones and online gaming, the doctor advised parents to exercise caution when raising their kids and to keep a close eye on them. For appropriate therapy, he also recommended psychological guidance, counselling, and medication if necessary. "Screen time should be kept under watch," he added.

Read More:

  1. Youths At Increased Risk Of Incurring High Debts After Falling Prey to Online Gaming Scams
  2. Punjab Woman Elopes With Man She Met While Playing 'Free Fire', Husband Approaches Police

Motihari: In a shocking case of events, a man had a narrow escape after he swallowed a bunch of keys, two nail cutters, and a knife after his family denied permission to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, an online multiplayer battle.

The youth, a resident of the Chandmari locality of Motihari, was initially fine for a few hours after consuming these items. However, after a few hours, his condition began to deteriorate, prompting his family to rush him to a private hospital.

Doctors, through sonography and ultrasound, saw that there were many metal items in his stomach like a bunch of keys, a nail cutter, and a knife. They were shocked because he remained fine despite swallowing these items.

Dr Amit Kumar, a doctor working at the private hospital operated upon the boy for around one hour, and removed all the dangerous items he had swallowed.

"The young man is mentally ill. After an operation of about an hour, we removed a bunch of keys, a knife, two nail cutters and small iron items from his stomach. At present, his condition is out of danger, " said Dr Amit Kumar.

The boy's mother claimed that he was addicted to social media, smartphones, browsing on the web, and online gaming. He spent most of his time watching films and reels, which made him mentally weak and unstable.

Before switching to Battlegrounds Mobile India, he used to play PUBG, which deteriorated his mental balance. The family was compelled to consult a doctor for his addiction.

He began consuming metal objects recently and nobody could notice it. The boy's mother said that he consumed these items to show others that he was superior to them.

To prevent children from getting addicted to smartphones and online gaming, the doctor advised parents to exercise caution when raising their kids and to keep a close eye on them. For appropriate therapy, he also recommended psychological guidance, counselling, and medication if necessary. "Screen time should be kept under watch," he added.

Read More:

  1. Youths At Increased Risk Of Incurring High Debts After Falling Prey to Online Gaming Scams
  2. Punjab Woman Elopes With Man She Met While Playing 'Free Fire', Husband Approaches Police

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR MAN SWALLOWS KEYSBIHAR MAN SWALLOWSBIHAR MAN SWALLOWS IRONBIHAR MAN SWALLOWS NAIL CUTTERBIHAR MAN SWALLOWS KEYS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.