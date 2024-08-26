Bihar: Man Swallows Keys, Nail Cutters, Knife After Family Denies Permission To Play Online Game

Motihari: In a shocking case of events, a man had a narrow escape after he swallowed a bunch of keys, two nail cutters, and a knife after his family denied permission to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, an online multiplayer battle.
The youth, a resident of the Chandmari locality of Motihari, was initially fine for a few hours after consuming these items. However, after a few hours, his condition began to deteriorate, prompting his family to rush him to a private hospital.
Doctors, through sonography and ultrasound, saw that there were many metal items in his stomach like a bunch of keys, a nail cutter, and a knife. They were shocked because he remained fine despite swallowing these items.
Dr Amit Kumar, a doctor working at the private hospital operated upon the boy for around one hour, and removed all the dangerous items he had swallowed.
"The young man is mentally ill. After an operation of about an hour, we removed a bunch of keys, a knife, two nail cutters and small iron items from his stomach. At present, his condition is out of danger, " said Dr Amit Kumar.
The boy's mother claimed that he was addicted to social media, smartphones, browsing on the web, and online gaming. He spent most of his time watching films and reels, which made him mentally weak and unstable.
Before switching to Battlegrounds Mobile India, he used to play PUBG, which deteriorated his mental balance. The family was compelled to consult a doctor for his addiction.
He began consuming metal objects recently and nobody could notice it. The boy's mother said that he consumed these items to show others that he was superior to them.
To prevent children from getting addicted to smartphones and online gaming, the doctor advised parents to exercise caution when raising their kids and to keep a close eye on them. For appropriate therapy, he also recommended psychological guidance, counselling, and medication if necessary. "Screen time should be kept under watch," he added.
