Man Killed in Suspected Tiger Attack in Assam's Kaliabor; Body Parts Found Scattered

Locals suspect that a tiger might have killed Basudev Karmakar who went missing while collecting firewood in the Kaliabor forests a few days ago.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 minutes ago

Kaliabor: A man was killed in a suspected tiger attack in the Silghat-Sonari village of Kaliabor, Assam. Locals claimed that the body belonged to Basudev Karmakar (60), who has been missing since Saturday. He and his companions went to the mountains of the Silghat-Sonari village area to gather firewood. Karmakar had gone missing since then.

Locals suspect that the worker was killed by a tiger. The leftover parts of the body were found scattered. There is a great deal of fear prevailing among locals following the incident.

"On Saturday, after being notified of the missing man at dusk, we, along with police personnel and villagers, conducted a search. Due to the darkness, we were unable to enter the jungle. The locals informed us this morning about the dead body. We found the body parts at the Kamakhya Reserve Forest.” - a forest department official said.

Attacks by the Bengal tiger are still occurring in various parts of Nagaon. The residents of Kamakhya, Sonari village, and Kaliabar tea estates have been suffering from tiger attacks for a long time. Both animals and humans are being attacked by them.

"In the past three years, there have been multiple incidents of tigers attacking people. A man named Mahadev Tasa is believed to have been killed by a tiger. His whereabouts have been unknown for a considerable amount of time. The tiger attacked Jamuna Garh on Saturday. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital," locals said.

The incident of Basudev Karmakar being killed by tigers has alarmed the public. The residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the forest department on this. Due to this, various organizations and local people rioted at the Shilghat police station. People expressed their anger through protests against the police. They asked for the protection of both animals and civilians.

