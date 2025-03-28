Man Survives Three Days In Well After Falling While Escaping Stray Dogs In Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A recent incident in Pishore, Kannada taluka, highlights an incredible survival story. A young man fell into a well and remained trapped for three days, surviving by clinging to a rope until he was finally rescued.

The man, identified as Sandeep Ghatakwade, a 30-year-old from Jalna district, Maharashtra, had travelled to Pishore to visit his relatives. Upon arriving in the village, he was chased by stray dogs and, in an attempt to escape, accidentally fell into an open well in a deserted area.

Despite struggling to call for help, no one heard his cries due to the well’s isolated location. Holding onto a rope inside the well, he endured without food or water for three days. Whenever he sensed movement nearby, he tried to make noise, but help did not arrive until Thursday.

On that day, some children wandering near the area noticed movement inside the well and heard Sandeep’s cries. They quickly informed the police. Assistant Police Inspector Shivaji Nagve of Pishore Police Station dispatched personnel to the scene. By then, local residents had already begun rescue efforts.

A tyre was tied to another rope and lowered into the well. Sandeep sat inside the tyre, and with the combined efforts of the police and villagers, he was pulled to safety. Weak from three days without food or water, he was given first aid after a medical examination. Since his condition was stable, he was soon discharged and returned home to Jalna.

