Man Murders Girlfriend In Uttar Pradesh; Dumps Body In Yamuna After Stuffing It In Suitcase
Police said the relationship between the two turned sour after the woman came to know about the second relationship of the accused.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST
Kanpur: In a horrific murder reported from Uttar Pradesh, a youth strangled his girlfriend to death after she came to know about his second relationship, and then stuffed the body into a suitcase and threw it into Yamuna river 100 km away in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said. The murder, which took place in July came to light after the arrest of the accused along with his friend on Saturday. Police are yet to recover the body of the woman.
How The Murder Came To Light
According to DCP South, Deependra Nath Chaudhary, Vijayshree, a resident of Kanpur Dehat, filed a case of kidnapping for her daughter Akanksha at the Hanumant Vihar police station in August. The victim's mother told police that Akanksha, along with her elder sister, Pratiksha, worked at a restaurant in Barra, South, while also studying at the same time. Akanksha had befriended Suraj Kumar from Fatehpur through social media. They subsequently began working at a restaurant and became friends, her mother said in the complaint.
According to the complainant, at Suraj's insistence, Akanksha left the restaurant in Barra and both began working at a restaurant on Hamirpur Road. About two months ago, Akanksha left her elder sister and started living with Suraj on rent in Hanumant Vihar. Although she still talked to her mother and sister on the phone, she suddenly stopped making and answering calls, her mother said in the complaint. The distressed mother later approached the police. A case was filed in August.
Major Breakthrough With Arrest Of Prime Accused
The investigation saw a major breakthrough on Saturday when the police detained Suraj for questioning. On strict interrogation, he confessed to have killed Akansha and dumped the body in Yamuna river.
According to DCP South, Suraj told the police that he had another girlfriend besides Akanksha. His relationship with Akansha turned sour when she read the second girlfriend's WhatsApp chat leading to a heated argument between the two as per police.
Prime Accused Spills The Beans
Suraj told the police that he tried to convince Akanksha, but she refused and they would fight daily. On the night of July 21st, the two quarreled again. The argument turned ugly and Suraj strangled Akanksha leading to her death. Suraj then called his friend Ashish, also from Fatehpur and both stuffed Akanksha's body into a suitcase, took it on a bike, and threw it into the Yamuna River from Chilla Bridge the same night, Suraj told police during investigation.
DCP South Deependra Nath Chaudhary said that Suraj initially misled the police during interrogation, but when the police informed him of Akanksha's location and mobile phone conversation on the day of the incident, he confessed to the murder. It was not known whether Suraj's friend Akash was arrested in the case.
