Man Murders Girlfriend In Uttar Pradesh; Dumps Body In Yamuna After Stuffing It In Suitcase

Kanpur: In a horrific murder reported from Uttar Pradesh, a youth strangled his girlfriend to death after she came to know about his second relationship, and then stuffed the body into a suitcase and threw it into Yamuna river 100 km away in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police said. The murder, which took place in July came to light after the arrest of the accused along with his friend on Saturday. Police are yet to recover the body of the woman.

How The Murder Came To Light

According to DCP South, Deependra Nath Chaudhary, Vijayshree, a resident of Kanpur Dehat, filed a case of kidnapping for her daughter Akanksha at the Hanumant Vihar police station in August. The victim's mother told police that Akanksha, along with her elder sister, Pratiksha, worked at a restaurant in Barra, South, while also studying at the same time. Akanksha had befriended Suraj Kumar from Fatehpur through social media. They subsequently began working at a restaurant and became friends, her mother said in the complaint.

According to the complainant, at Suraj's insistence, Akanksha left the restaurant in Barra and both began working at a restaurant on Hamirpur Road. About two months ago, Akanksha left her elder sister and started living with Suraj on rent in Hanumant Vihar. Although she still talked to her mother and sister on the phone, she suddenly stopped making and answering calls, her mother said in the complaint. The distressed mother later approached the police. A case was filed in August.

Major Breakthrough With Arrest Of Prime Accused

The investigation saw a major breakthrough on Saturday when the police detained Suraj for questioning. On strict interrogation, he confessed to have killed Akansha and dumped the body in Yamuna river.