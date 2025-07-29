Man Strangled Over Illness: Sister Held, Brother-in-Law Absconding In Chitradurga

Chitradurga: In a shocking incident, a woman and her husband allegedly murdered her brother by strangling him, believing that his illness would bring disgrace to the family. While the sister has been arrested, her husband is currently absconding, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjun, son of Nagaraj from Dummi village in Holalkere taluk, Chitradurga district. The accused are his sister, Nisha and her husband, Manjunath. A case has been registered at the Holalkere police station based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father.

According to the complaint, “My son was working in a private company in Bengaluru. On the night of July 23, he met with an accident while returning home with friends and was seriously injured after being hit by a lorry. He was admitted to a private hospital in Davangere, where blood tests revealed he had a life-threatening illness. Despite this, doctors performed surgery and inserted a rod in his leg. However, due to excessive bleeding, they advised us to shift him elsewhere for further treatment."

"On July 25, I sent my son, along with my daughter Nisha and son-in-law Manjunath, in a car to Manipal Hospital. But on the way, they strangled and killed him, believing his infection had brought shame upon the family. Later, when they brought the body home, I became suspicious. Upon questioning, they confessed to the crime,” the father alleged.

Holalkere Police Inspector Chikkannavar confirmed that Nisha has been arrested, while Manjunath is on the run. A search is underway to trace him.

