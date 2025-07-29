ETV Bharat / state

Man Strangled Over Illness: Sister Held, Brother-in-Law Absconding In Chitradurga

A woman and her husband allegedly strangled her brother over fears his illness would shame the family. She’s arrested; her husband is absconding, police said.

Etv Bharat
Representatioinal image. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 9:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chitradurga: In a shocking incident, a woman and her husband allegedly murdered her brother by strangling him, believing that his illness would bring disgrace to the family. While the sister has been arrested, her husband is currently absconding, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjun, son of Nagaraj from Dummi village in Holalkere taluk, Chitradurga district. The accused are his sister, Nisha and her husband, Manjunath. A case has been registered at the Holalkere police station based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father.

According to the complaint, “My son was working in a private company in Bengaluru. On the night of July 23, he met with an accident while returning home with friends and was seriously injured after being hit by a lorry. He was admitted to a private hospital in Davangere, where blood tests revealed he had a life-threatening illness. Despite this, doctors performed surgery and inserted a rod in his leg. However, due to excessive bleeding, they advised us to shift him elsewhere for further treatment."

"On July 25, I sent my son, along with my daughter Nisha and son-in-law Manjunath, in a car to Manipal Hospital. But on the way, they strangled and killed him, believing his infection had brought shame upon the family. Later, when they brought the body home, I became suspicious. Upon questioning, they confessed to the crime,” the father alleged.

Holalkere Police Inspector Chikkannavar confirmed that Nisha has been arrested, while Manjunath is on the run. A search is underway to trace him.

Read more: Gram Panchayat Member Kills Husband In Karnataka, Makes It Look Like Suicide; Five Arrested

Chitradurga: In a shocking incident, a woman and her husband allegedly murdered her brother by strangling him, believing that his illness would bring disgrace to the family. While the sister has been arrested, her husband is currently absconding, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjun, son of Nagaraj from Dummi village in Holalkere taluk, Chitradurga district. The accused are his sister, Nisha and her husband, Manjunath. A case has been registered at the Holalkere police station based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father.

According to the complaint, “My son was working in a private company in Bengaluru. On the night of July 23, he met with an accident while returning home with friends and was seriously injured after being hit by a lorry. He was admitted to a private hospital in Davangere, where blood tests revealed he had a life-threatening illness. Despite this, doctors performed surgery and inserted a rod in his leg. However, due to excessive bleeding, they advised us to shift him elsewhere for further treatment."

"On July 25, I sent my son, along with my daughter Nisha and son-in-law Manjunath, in a car to Manipal Hospital. But on the way, they strangled and killed him, believing his infection had brought shame upon the family. Later, when they brought the body home, I became suspicious. Upon questioning, they confessed to the crime,” the father alleged.

Holalkere Police Inspector Chikkannavar confirmed that Nisha has been arrested, while Manjunath is on the run. A search is underway to trace him.

Read more: Gram Panchayat Member Kills Husband In Karnataka, Makes It Look Like Suicide; Five Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SISTER KILLS BROTHERBROTHER IN LAW ABSCONDINGMAN MET WITH ACCDIENTBLOOD TEST REVEAL DEADLY DISEASEMAN STRANGLED OVER ILLNESS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.