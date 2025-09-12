ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabs Woman On Her Birthday For Refusing Marriage Proposal In Karnataka

Udupi: In a shocking incident, a woman was seriously injured after a man allegedly stabbed her with a knife on her birthday after she refused his marriage proposal in Karnataka’s Udupi, officials said on Friday. The incident took place near a bus stand in Kokkarne of Brahmavar taluk of the district this morning, they said.

Police said that the locals present at the spot rushed the 24-year-old woman to the Manipal Kasturba Hospital for treatment. Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said. According to police, the accused had been pressuring the woman to marry him, but she refused.

Speaking about the incident, Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar said, "Today was the woman's birthday. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the man stabbed her with a knife while she was walking to the bus stand around 8:30 AM."