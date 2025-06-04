Man Stabs Daughter, Her Lover To Death In Chilling Honour Killings In Punjab

Amritsar: A man murdered his young daughter and her lover in a shocking case of honour killing in Punjab's Amritsar, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested after he surrendered before the police after the chilling double murder.

Divulging further information in this regard, DSP Rajasansi Inderjit Singh said that the slain boy and girl were from neighbouring villages. The boy used to work as a soil spreader on a tractor near the house of the accused identified as Gurdial and was in a relationship with the slain girl.

It is learnt that the accused, who disapproved of the relationship, brutally stabbed the couple to death with a sharp weapon after finding them together in his house. He has told the police that he committed the double murder to “save the family honour”.

The police officer said that a case has been registered in Lopoke police station under sections of BNS. He said that the age of the slain girl is between 22 and 23 years, while the boy is aged between 24 and 25 years. Police have launched an investigation to probe all angles into the chilling double murder. Police are also probing whether the girl's father solely carried out the murder or any other family member is involved in the heinous crime.

The double murder has caused a wave of shock and grief in the area.