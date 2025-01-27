ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabbed To Death Over Mobile Phone Dispute In Rajasthan

Dausa: A 35-year-old man, Vinod Bairwa, was brutally stabbed to death over a mobile phone dispute late Sunday night in Satkar Colony, near the Sun Temple here in Rajasthan, police officials said. The police reached the scene after being alerted by locals and found the victim lying in a pool of blood, they added.

According to Ravi Prakash Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Dausa City, the victim Vinod lived alone in the area and was unmarried. “Preliminary investigations revealed that earlier on Sunday, Vinod had an argument with two individuals—Rahul Meena and a minor—over a mobile phone dispute,” DSP added.

Neighbours reported hearing loud cries at night and saw two suspects fleeing as per police. Acting swiftly, locals managed to detain one of them, a minor, while the other suspect, Rahul Meena, escaped. Upon entering Vinod’s house, they discovered him gravely injured, prompting them to inform the police, police said.