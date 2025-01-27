ETV Bharat / state

Man Stabbed To Death Over Mobile Phone Dispute In Rajasthan

A 35-year-old man living alone in Rajasthan’s Dausa was fatally attacked during a late-night dispute. Police are investigating and pursuing leads.

Dausa: A 35-year-old man, Vinod Bairwa, was brutally stabbed to death over a mobile phone dispute late Sunday night in Satkar Colony, near the Sun Temple here in Rajasthan, police officials said. The police reached the scene after being alerted by locals and found the victim lying in a pool of blood, they added.

According to Ravi Prakash Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Dausa City, the victim Vinod lived alone in the area and was unmarried. “Preliminary investigations revealed that earlier on Sunday, Vinod had an argument with two individuals—Rahul Meena and a minor—over a mobile phone dispute,” DSP added.

Neighbours reported hearing loud cries at night and saw two suspects fleeing as per police. Acting swiftly, locals managed to detain one of them, a minor, while the other suspect, Rahul Meena, escaped. Upon entering Vinod’s house, they discovered him gravely injured, prompting them to inform the police, police said.

Police stated that the victim sustained 6-7 stab wounds, with serious injuries to his chest, head, and thigh, leading to his death on the spot. Forensic and mobile investigation teams collected evidence from the scene, and the body has been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspect,” DSP Sharma said, assuring, “The investigation is progressing, with significant leads on the fugitive’s whereabouts.”

