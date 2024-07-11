ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Horror Killing: Gym Owner Hacked To Death Outside His Home, Gets 24 Stab Wounds

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Sumit Chaudhary, a 28-year-old gym owner and tour operator in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, was fatally attacked outside his residence after an altercation with a group of men. He was convicted in a case of attempt to murder and was out on bail, the DCP said.

Sumit Chaudhary, a 28-year-old gym owner and tour operator in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, was fatally attacked outside his residence after an altercation with three to four men.
Representative image (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: A 28-year-old gym owner was stabbed to death by a group of men in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Thursday. The victim, Sumit Chaudhary alias Prem, also ran a tour and travel business and was attacked outside his house in Gamri Extension late on Wednesday night, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said Chaudhary was sitting outside his house when he got into a spat with three-four men. The men attacked him with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the face, neck, chest and abdomen. There were more than 21 stab wounds on his face.

Chaudhary was taken to JPC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was convicted in a case of attempt to murder and was out on bail, the DCP said. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, he said. Chaudhary is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son.

New Delhi: A 28-year-old gym owner was stabbed to death by a group of men in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Thursday. The victim, Sumit Chaudhary alias Prem, also ran a tour and travel business and was attacked outside his house in Gamri Extension late on Wednesday night, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said Chaudhary was sitting outside his house when he got into a spat with three-four men. The men attacked him with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the face, neck, chest and abdomen. There were more than 21 stab wounds on his face.

Chaudhary was taken to JPC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was convicted in a case of attempt to murder and was out on bail, the DCP said. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, he said. Chaudhary is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son.

Last Updated : 22 hours ago

TAGGED:

GYM OWNER STABBED TO DEATHMAN STABBED TO DEATH IN DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.