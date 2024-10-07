Man Spends Rs 8 Lakh To Create Late Wife’s Life-Like Silicone Statue

Brahmapur (Odisha): In a heartwarming expression of love, Prashant Naik, a businessman from Brahampur, Odisha, has a life-like silicon statue made of his late wife, Kiranbala, who died in April 2021, leaving Naik’s family in deep sorrow.

Prashant says he and his three daughters—Meghna, Mehek, and Ayaan—were unable to overcome the sadness and come to terms with their mother’s loss. However, to preserve her memories, they found a unique solution of creating a silicon statue of Kiranbala.

From Concept to Reality

Prashant says that his daughters found the idea of creating a silicon idol through social media, and when they discussed the concept, he immediately approved it.

Following this, the family started deciding on Kiranbala’s favourite pose. When they finalised the shot, they approached famous silicon artisans in Bengaluru, who worked tirelessly for eight months to reproduce Kiranbala's appearance.

Prashant says the artisans tried to catch every detail, from her facial expression to her clothing. The statue was completed for Rs. 8 lakhs and was handed to the Naik house in Brahampur.

A Daily Tribute

Now, the family has a touching routine every day, they tenderly care for the silicone statue, dress it up in sarees and gold jewels, and comb its hair. They say this gives them smiles and satisfaction.

"The money won't bring our mother back. But, we were able to restore our mother's memories. That is why I am pleased," Prashant's daughter, Meghna, says,

As Prashant poses with Kiranbala, he reflects on their time together. "Kiranbala was more than a wife; she was my dearest friend and confidante. Her disappearance has left a vacuum, yet her statue comforts me."