Man, Son Die Of Electrocution In Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: A 55-year-old man and his 19-year-old son died of electrocution at Biliyala village in Gondal taluka of Rajkot on Sunday.

The victims, Bhikhubhai Bhovanbhai Hirpara and his son Krish Bhikhubhai Hirpara had gone to turn on the water pump at their farm near their residence when the incident occurred. Bhikhubhai was electrocuted while starting the pump at around 7:30 pm. As Krish tried to save his father, he too was electrocuted. Both of them died on the spot.

When both of them did not return home till 9 am, Bhikhubhai's wife called up locals who rushed to the farm only to find the father-son duo's bodies. On being informed, police and PGVCL personnel reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Gondal Civil Hospital for postmortem.