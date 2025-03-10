Man Shot Dead Near Phool Mandi in East Delhi, 2 Arrested

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was shot dead near the Phool Mandi on National Highway-24 in East Delhi, police said on Monday.
Rohit, a resident of Ghazipur village, was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to the LBS Hospital, where he was declared dead, a police officer said.
Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the youth for postmortem. A police investigation is underway. Police have apprehended two persons in connection with the case so far, police sources said, adding that further details are awaited.
The incident was reported from a busy locality near the Phool Mandi, the officer said.
Sources said a protest staged by the victim's family members and locals near the Delhi-Ghazipur border demanding strict action against the accused has led to massive traffic snarls in the area. (With inputs from agencies).