Man Shot Dead Near Phool Mandi in East Delhi, 2 Arrested

A protest staged by the victim's family members and locals near the Delhi-Ghazipur border has led to massive traffic jam.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was shot dead near the Phool Mandi on National Highway-24 in East Delhi, police said on Monday.

Rohit, a resident of Ghazipur village, was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to the LBS Hospital, where he was declared dead, a police officer said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the youth for postmortem. A police investigation is underway. Police have apprehended two persons in connection with the case so far, police sources said, adding that further details are awaited.

The incident was reported from a busy locality near the Phool Mandi, the officer said.

Sources said a protest staged by the victim's family members and locals near the Delhi-Ghazipur border demanding strict action against the accused has led to massive traffic snarls in the area. (With inputs from agencies).

