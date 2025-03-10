ETV Bharat / state

Man Shot Dead Near Phool Mandi in East Delhi, 2 Arrested

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was shot dead near the Phool Mandi on National Highway-24 in East Delhi, police said on Monday.

Rohit, a resident of Ghazipur village, was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to the LBS Hospital, where he was declared dead, a police officer said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the youth for postmortem. A police investigation is underway. Police have apprehended two persons in connection with the case so far, police sources said, adding that further details are awaited.