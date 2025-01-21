ETV Bharat / state

Man Shot Dead Inside SUV In Heart Of Jammu City In J&K

Jammu: A man was shot dead by unidentified attackers at Jewel Chowk, in the heart of Jammu city in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The slain has been identified as Sumit Jandyal, a resident of of Vijaypur area in Samba district.

The incident occurred around 2:20 to 2:30 pm when three attackers, fire upon Jandyal. Eyewitnesses said that three attackers were waiting in Jewel Chowk and when Jandyal in his Thar, bearing number JK21G 0770, reached the area, he was fired upon by the attackers and they fled taking advantage of the rush of the people.

One of the bullets hit the victim near the neck and he was shifted to Government Medical College Jammu, where he succumbed to his injuries as per officials.

Talking to the reporters, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain termed it a gang war between two groups and said that the slain was a member of 'Gataru gang'. "The killing has no terror angle into it. The victim succumbed to his injuries at GMC Jammu," the ADGP said.