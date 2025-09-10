ETV Bharat / state

Man Shoots Woman, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan

Officials said that forensic teams were called in to collect evidence from the spot.

Bharatpur: In a shocking incident, a man shot his neighbour during an argument and later ended his own life in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Gopalgarh locality under Mathura Gate police station area, they said.

According to police, the accused was a resident of Sikri, had been living on rent with his three children in Gopalgarh. At around 10:30 am, the accused allegedly entered his neighbour’s house through the roof while she was washing clothes. Both of them had an argument in the house, and when the dispute escalated, the accused fired at her, injuring her hand, and then died by suicide on the spot.

The woman, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Digant Anand said that forensic teams were called in to collect evidence from the spot.

Family members of the victim alleged that the accused had been harassing her for a long time. “He often troubled my sister-in-law. Despite being arrested earlier for disturbing the peace, he continued to harass her,” said the woman’s brother-in-law.

Police records reveal that the deceased accused had been arrested twice earlier for creating disturbances and was also accused in a molestation case near Mathura Gate. His wife had separated from him earlier due to family disputes. At the time of the incident, the children of both families were at school.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

