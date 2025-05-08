ETV Bharat / state

Man Shoots Two-Year-Old In Bihar's Begusarai; Child Dead

Begusarai: A two-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by a man in Bihar's Begusarai, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Manopur village of the Bhagwanpur police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

The accused has been identified as Chhotu Mahato, a wanted criminal. The accused has fled from the spot after carrying out the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Teghra, Rabindra Mohan said.

"The police were continuously raiding to arrest Chhotu Mahato. Due to the raids, Chhotu Mahato had fled to Gujarat and had recently returned to the village. He was the wanted criminal in an incident in Mansoorchak. The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained, but mutual dispute seems to be the reason," the DSP said.

The kin of the deceased said that Chhotu Mahato, who lives in the neighbourhood, was drunk on Wednesday. "He reached our house with a pistol and started talking. We did not argue with him, and we got busy with our work," they said.

"As soon as the child came out of the house, Chhotu Mahato shot at her and fled from the spot. When I tried to catch him, he pushed me and ran away,” said a family member of the deceased.