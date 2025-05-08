ETV Bharat / state

Man Shoots Two-Year-Old In Bihar's Begusarai; Child Dead

The accused, identified as Chhotu Mahato, has fled from the spot after carrying out the crime.

Man Shoots Two-Year-Old In Bihar's Begusarai; Child Dead
Police reached at the house of the deceased in Begusarai (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST

2 Min Read

Begusarai: A two-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by a man in Bihar's Begusarai, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Manopur village of the Bhagwanpur police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

The accused has been identified as Chhotu Mahato, a wanted criminal. The accused has fled from the spot after carrying out the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Teghra, Rabindra Mohan said.

"The police were continuously raiding to arrest Chhotu Mahato. Due to the raids, Chhotu Mahato had fled to Gujarat and had recently returned to the village. He was the wanted criminal in an incident in Mansoorchak. The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained, but mutual dispute seems to be the reason," the DSP said.

The kin of the deceased said that Chhotu Mahato, who lives in the neighbourhood, was drunk on Wednesday. "He reached our house with a pistol and started talking. We did not argue with him, and we got busy with our work," they said.

"As soon as the child came out of the house, Chhotu Mahato shot at her and fled from the spot. When I tried to catch him, he pushed me and ran away,” said a family member of the deceased.

Enraged by this, people created a ruckus and shouted slogans against the local police. The senior police officers reached the spot and tried to pacify the people.

Bihar Sports Minister Surendra Mehta reached the spot. He met the victim's family and instructed the police to take strict action. He said that the culprit will not be spared under any circumstances.

"A criminal has shot a two-year-old girl. The criminal will not be spared at any cost, and the law will give him the harshest punishment," Mehta said.

According to sources, the girl had come with her mother to attend a wedding ceremony at her maternal grandfather Amarjeet Sah's house in Manopur village.

Read More

  1. Rape Of Bhopal College Students: Main Accused Shot, Injured During Escape Bid
  2. Social Activist Shot Dead In Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara

Begusarai: A two-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by a man in Bihar's Begusarai, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Manopur village of the Bhagwanpur police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

The accused has been identified as Chhotu Mahato, a wanted criminal. The accused has fled from the spot after carrying out the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Teghra, Rabindra Mohan said.

"The police were continuously raiding to arrest Chhotu Mahato. Due to the raids, Chhotu Mahato had fled to Gujarat and had recently returned to the village. He was the wanted criminal in an incident in Mansoorchak. The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained, but mutual dispute seems to be the reason," the DSP said.

The kin of the deceased said that Chhotu Mahato, who lives in the neighbourhood, was drunk on Wednesday. "He reached our house with a pistol and started talking. We did not argue with him, and we got busy with our work," they said.

"As soon as the child came out of the house, Chhotu Mahato shot at her and fled from the spot. When I tried to catch him, he pushed me and ran away,” said a family member of the deceased.

Enraged by this, people created a ruckus and shouted slogans against the local police. The senior police officers reached the spot and tried to pacify the people.

Bihar Sports Minister Surendra Mehta reached the spot. He met the victim's family and instructed the police to take strict action. He said that the culprit will not be spared under any circumstances.

"A criminal has shot a two-year-old girl. The criminal will not be spared at any cost, and the law will give him the harshest punishment," Mehta said.

According to sources, the girl had come with her mother to attend a wedding ceremony at her maternal grandfather Amarjeet Sah's house in Manopur village.

Read More

  1. Rape Of Bhopal College Students: Main Accused Shot, Injured During Escape Bid
  2. Social Activist Shot Dead In Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHARBEGUSARAISHOT DEADTWO YEAR OLDMAN SHOOTS CHILD

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.