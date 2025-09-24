ETV Bharat / state

Man Sets Wife, Mother-In-Law On Fire Over Marital Dispute In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident, a man set his wife and mother-in-law on fire over a marital dispute in the Kubernagar area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place at a beauty parlour at around 7:00 pm and came to the fore after people in the neighbourhood heard screams and saw smoke coming from the premises.

“The preliminary probe revealed that the 30-year-old accused, Ashok Babubhai Rajput, allegedly doused his wife, Jayaben, and her mother, Shobhanaben, with petrol before igniting the flames,” they said.

The 25-year-old Jayaben succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while Shobhanaben remains in critical condition at Civil Hospital's ICU ward, police said.