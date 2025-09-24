Man Sets Wife, Mother-In-Law On Fire Over Marital Dispute In Gujarat
Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident, a man set his wife and mother-in-law on fire over a marital dispute in the Kubernagar area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Tuesday, police said.
According to officials, the incident took place at a beauty parlour at around 7:00 pm and came to the fore after people in the neighbourhood heard screams and saw smoke coming from the premises.
“The preliminary probe revealed that the 30-year-old accused, Ashok Babubhai Rajput, allegedly doused his wife, Jayaben, and her mother, Shobhanaben, with petrol before igniting the flames,” they said.
The 25-year-old Jayaben succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while Shobhanaben remains in critical condition at Civil Hospital's ICU ward, police said.
Citing a complaint by Jayaben's brother, Nilesh Dharamdas, an official from the Sardarnagar police station said that the couple had been facing marital issues since they tied the knot five months ago, and Jayaben was living with her parents.
“Jayaben had moved out to live with her parents due to frequent fights with Ashok. She was at the beauty parlour owned by her aunt, Ushaben Kherajmal Redhani, when Ashok came and set them on fire,” he said.
Ushaben confirmed to police that Ashok had brought petrol to the parlour, set the women on fire, and fled the scene, police said.
Police arrested Ashok after a massive manhunt and booked him under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 109(1), 326(g), and 333. They are also reviewing CCTV footage as part of the probe.
