Man Sentenced To Death, Wife Gets Life Term For Killing Woman And Her Four Children In UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot: A court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday awarded death sentence to a man and life imprisonment to his wife for brutal murder of a woman and her four children, which had rocked the district in 2017.

The court pronounced the verdict after finding the couple guilty of the horrific crime. The bodies of the victims were found stuffed in sacks and dumped in a pond.

The incident took place in Rajapur police station area, where police had recovered three sacks from a pond, inside which there were bodies of a woman named Lalmuni and her four children.

Reportedly, Lalmuni, a resident of Gujarat, was in a relationship with one Awadhesh Yadav, a labourer who had gone to Gujarat for work. When Lalmuni insisted on living with him, Awadhesh, who was already married, informed his wife Kusum Kali about the affair.

Soon, the couple conspired to eliminate Lalmuni and her children. As part of their plan, Awadhesh brought Lalmuni and her children to his village, where he murdered all five with the help of his wife.

The couple then stuffed the bodies in sacks and dumped them in a nearby pond. However, one of their relatives, who had witnessed the gruesome act, informed police. After thorough investigation, police filed a chargesheet against Awadhesh Yadav and his wife Kusum Kali.

On Thursday, the Additional Sessions Judge of the court convicted Awadhesh Yadav and sentenced him to death. His wife Kusum Kali was handed life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1.10 lakh has also been imposed on the couple.

Government advocate Ajay Singh stated that under tight security, husband of the deceased woman was produced in the court, where his statements were recorded.