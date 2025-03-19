Man Sentenced To Death For Rape And Murder Of 7-year-Old-Girl In Uttar Pradesh

Badaun: The Badaun Court sentenced a man to death for killing a seven-year-old girl by smashing her head after he failed to rape her. While passing the verdict, judge Deepak Kumar has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,75,000.
The incident happened at Bilsi of Badaun on October 18 last year. When a seven-year-old girl, who had gone to buy vegetables, did not return his family members grew anxious and informed the police.
The police launched a probe and recovered the body of the girl from a ruined house with her clothes in disarray. At the same time, injury marks were also found on her face and neck. The police had registered a case of rape under POCSO Act and murder.
On the basis of CCTV cameras installed in the city, the accused Jaane Alam was identified and after a search, the police arrested him and sent him to jail. Completing the hearing in four months, the court has sentenced the accused to death.
After the verdict, the girl's father expressed satisfaction saying they got justice as the court has sentenced the culprit to death. "We are satisfied with the court's decision," he added.