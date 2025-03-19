ETV Bharat / state

Man Sentenced To Death For Rape And Murder Of 7-Year-Old-Girl In Uttar Pradesh

Badaun: The Badaun Court sentenced a man to death for killing a seven-year-old girl by smashing her head after he failed to rape her. While passing the verdict, judge Deepak Kumar has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,75,000.

The incident happened at Bilsi of Badaun on October 18 last year. When a seven-year-old girl, who had gone to buy vegetables, did not return his family members grew anxious and informed the police.

The police launched a probe and recovered the body of the girl from a ruined house with her clothes in disarray. At the same time, injury marks were also found on her face and neck. The police had registered a case of rape under POCSO Act and murder.