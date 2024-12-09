ETV Bharat / state

Man Sends Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Threat To Minister Sanjay Seth To Implicate His Daughter's Lover, Arrested

An FIR was lodged after Union Minister Sanjay Seth received a threat message demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh on December 6.

Man Sends Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Threat To Union Minister Sanjay Seth To Implicate His Daughter's Lover, Arrested
By ETV Bharat English Team

Ranchi: The man, who allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence and Ranchi MP, Sanjay Seth, has been arrested by a joint team of Delhi and Ranchi Police on Sunday.

The accused is a resident of Kanke area of ​​Ranchi and had sent the threat from a phone number registered in the name of his daughter's lover to implicate him, police added.

Delhi Police had camped in Ranchi for the last 24 hours in this connection and finally, the accused was nabbed with the help of technical assistance.

Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said the accused was angry over his daughter's affair with a youth. His daughter's lover Moid had given his mobile phone to her. In order to put Moid in trouble, the accused had sent a threatening message to Sanjay Seth from this mobile. He wanted Moid to get arrested for threatening the MP.

On December 6, Sanjay Seth received a message from an unknown number demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh following which, an FIR was lodged in Delhi. This apart, the Jharkhand DGP was also informed about this incident.

Delhi Police initiated investigation to identify the sender of the threat message. In the course of investigation, a team of Delhi Police came to Ranchi, where two persons were detained in Kanke area and interrogated.

