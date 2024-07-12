Man Sells His 18-Day-Old Daughter For Rs 1 Lakh in Hyderabad; Police Nab Father, Buyer

Hyderabad: A newborn baby girl was sold by her father in Hyderabad's Bandlaguda area, sparking an immediate police investigation. The case came to light when Asma Begum, the mother of the child, approached Bandlaguda police four days after the baby's disappearance to file a complaint.

According to authorities, the father identified as Mohammad Asif (43), a resident of Mohammadnagar, allegedly sold his 18-day-old daughter to a businessman named Chand Sultana, aged 55, from Abdullahpurmet. The transaction involved Rs 1 lakh.

The sequence of events unfolded on July 8, when Asif took the infant out but returned home without her, causing distress to Asma Begum. Upon realising her daughter was missing, Asma promptly alerted the authorities.

Following Asma's complaint, police swiftly took action, apprehending Mohammad Asif. During interrogation, Asif disclosed information leading to the arrest of Chan Sultana. Due to prompt police intervention, the infant was recovered safely and reunited with her mother.

Both Mohammad Asif and Chand Sultana now face legal proceedings, with a case registered against them under relevant sections of the law. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sale of the baby is ongoing to ascertain further details. Authorities are also emphasising the need for vigilance and immediate reporting of such cases to prevent similar incidents in the future.