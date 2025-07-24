ETV Bharat / state

Man Run Over And Killed By Lorry Driver After Argument In Telangana, Probe Underway

Medak: In a shocking incident, a lorry driver "intentionally" ran over a man following an altercation near Vallur village in Narsingi mandal of Telangana's Medak district on Wednesday. The driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident.

The victim, identified as Galuva Satthireddy, a native of Raipol in Siddipet district who was residing in Boynpally in Secunderabad, died on the spot.

Narsingi SI Srujana informed, "The victim, 45-year-old Galuva Satthireddy, had travelled with his family to attend a relative's funeral in Tippapur, Bhikkanur mandal of Kamareddy district. While returning, their car was hit from behind by a speeding lorry near a dhaba close to Vallur. However, when the lorry did not stop after the collision, Satthireddy's brother Venkat Reddy, who was driving the car, overtook the lorry and stopped their vehicle in front of it."

Satthireddy, who was seated in the back, got out of the vehicle and tried to confront the lorry driver. However, the driver instead of applying brakes, accelerated the lorry and ran him over, killing him on the spot.