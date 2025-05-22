ETV Bharat / state

Man Riding Bike From Mumbai To Gorakhpur Hits Divider On Purvanchal Expressway; Dies

Published : May 22, 2025 at 7:47 AM IST

Sultanpur: A man died and his son was injured when their motorcycle crashed into a road divider on the Purvanchal Expressway in this district on Wednesday while travelling to Gorakhpur from Mumbai, police said.

The incident occurred near the Koeribhar area when the rider apparently lost control of the two-wheeler after dozing off briefly.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dheeraj Kumar said Anil Sahani (45) died while his son, Umesh (23), suffered minor injuries. They were residents of the Patretha village in Gorakhpur.

Anil worked in Mumbai as a tile layer, and Umesh assisted him.